Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,847. Forterra has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.