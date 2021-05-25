Fractal (FCL) Trading 43.4% Lower Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $401,195.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 43.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00350172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00180642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.75 or 0.00820733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars.

