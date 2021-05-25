Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,544. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

