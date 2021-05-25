Franklin Resources (BEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Franklin Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 1,365,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10.

Get Franklin Resources Inc alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290 in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,289.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.