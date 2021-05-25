Frax 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.77 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $112.18 million and $8.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00057609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00354848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00184915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003981 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00837781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 111,899,420 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

