Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freddie Mac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.75. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freddie Mac (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.