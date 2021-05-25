Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRD traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 11,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.