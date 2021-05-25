frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Reduced by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,531 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $47,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after buying an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

