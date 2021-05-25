Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

FRO opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

