FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,339 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 34.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 61.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 38.2% during the first quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,611. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

