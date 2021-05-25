FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

