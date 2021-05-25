Fuse Network Market Capitalization Hits $5.79 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $667,366.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00184054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00844360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

