Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.57 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $55.46 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusion has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.08 or 1.00072266 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,290,730 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

