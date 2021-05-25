FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Raised by Analyst

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

PEG has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

