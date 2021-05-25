FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

MRVL opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

