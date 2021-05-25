Gainplan LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,024. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.01 and a 200-day moving average of $367.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.