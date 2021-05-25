Gainplan LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.91. 112,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,629,114. The firm has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

