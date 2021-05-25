Gainplan LLC Has $870,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gainplan LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 6,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

