Gainplan LLC Purchases New Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $199,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AppHarvest stock remained flat at $$15.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,357. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

