Gainplan LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gainplan LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 2.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 771,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,657,619. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

