Gainplan LLC Takes Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $272.92. The company had a trading volume of 113,518 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.94.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

