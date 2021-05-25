Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,990.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and last traded at GBX 1,948 ($25.45), with a volume of 26275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,812.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,656.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19). Insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 in the last quarter.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

