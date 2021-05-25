Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.16

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:GELYY traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 4,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,888. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.