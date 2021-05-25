Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 699.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 335,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,341. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60. Genetron has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

