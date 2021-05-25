Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.80.

NYSE G traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 1,393,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,612. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,284,447. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

