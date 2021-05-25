Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$2.58. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 41,146 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 2.21%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

