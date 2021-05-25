Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

