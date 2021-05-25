Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $399.99 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

