Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $267,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $372.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

