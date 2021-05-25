Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,625 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

