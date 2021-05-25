Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

