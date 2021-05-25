Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

GERN stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $439.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

