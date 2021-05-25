Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equity Research raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Getinge has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

