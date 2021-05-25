GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Major Shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline Sells 32,005,260 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.