Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.