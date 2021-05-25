Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

