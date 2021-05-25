Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,150 shares of company stock valued at $27,712,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

