Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.64 million.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,688. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

