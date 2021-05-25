Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. Graco has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Graco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

