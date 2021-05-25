Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GROUF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

