Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 300,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,249,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,949,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $348,869.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 58,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $41,904.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 179,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $118,140.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $67,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $74,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $226.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 228.01%.

GTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,191,996 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 802,930 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

