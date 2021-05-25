Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,175. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after purchasing an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,919,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

