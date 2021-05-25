Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $60.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00462980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

