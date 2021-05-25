Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 1,598 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

