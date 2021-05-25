Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 69.8% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AJX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,745. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $292.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.78.
Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
