Greencore Group’s (GNC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

GNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

GNC stock traded down GBX 26.80 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 144 ($1.88). 15,664,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,055. The stock has a market cap of £758.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.88.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

