GreenPower (GRN) Price Tops $0.0292

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $94.25 million and $7,310.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

