Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $1,605,000.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 248,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.