Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million.

GDYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of GDYN opened at $15.97 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $865.14 million, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,412 shares of company stock valued at $814,226 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

