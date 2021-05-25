Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0247 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

