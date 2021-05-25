Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and traded as low as $4.68. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 127,172 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

About Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

